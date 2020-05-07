PERRY: Politicizing the metro area pandemic could be deadly; ask your doctor

It’s not much of a surprise that the head of the biggest health department in the state treats us like a collective patient suffering this freaky pandemic virus.

Dr. John Douglas is a lot of things, but he’s a physician first.

Douglas heads the Tri-County Health Department. It’s the part of local government that dishes out public health services and mandates for all of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, home to about 1.5 million people spread across about 3,000 square miles.

The region includes seriously urban Aurora on Colfax and places way out east on the plains where electricity will never be needed.

A Harvard med school grad, Douglas was a primary care physician resident, trained to practice internal medicine. He went on to complete a fellowship in infectious diseases at the University of Washington.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hardly his first rodeo. He was the director of the Division of STD Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control. And he was the chief medical officer at The National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention. For years, he has helped create and supervise endless programs and protocols to help curb the HIV crisis and the seemingly endless subsequent scourges that dog humanity. He’s been an attending physician at Denver General and a prof at the CU med school.

But in listening and watching Douglas, it’s inescapable that he sees things as a physician. And like any good doctor, he’s willing to tell us things we don’t want to hear, offer a lot of advice, some encouragement, and then let us decide what we’re going to do about it.

That’s pretty much how rogue Republicans in Douglas County, sigh, broke from the Tri-County herd so they could open gift shops a couple of weeks ahead of Aurora. Things like that are important to the oddities that run the place between reality in the metro area and the alternative universe aligned with Colorado Springs. My sympathies to those who unhappily suffer under the foot-stamping, 1984-ish brand of senseless Republicans running their show.

Douglas, however, sees everyone equally as the patient at hand.

Being a serious data wonk, an insightful scientist, and an understanding physician, Douglas made a recommendation everyone else followed. He metaphorically let the intellectual- diabetics in Castle Rock have that bowl of forbidden Frosted Flakes they were dying for. Meanwhile, the grown-ups in the room are trying to figure out serious stuff. Masks or no masks? Office temperature checks? Closed break rooms? Face coverings and gloves for massage therapists?

The numbers pretty much supported Douglas County falling off the wagon last week. There are fewer COVID-19 cases and fewer deadly cases attributed to the coronavirus. My argument against the move is that most of the county lives in a relatively small area just across the street from the rest of us. But he’s the doctor.

Here’s what the good doctor recommends for all of us, now, folks: Keep your distance. And here’s the advice he’s got for the collective all-of-us: This is all about crunching numbers and testing now.

Simply by living in the Aurora region, you luck out. While people all over the state keep staring at statewide virus numbers touted daily on the TV news — as if we all looked hard and long enough it would mean something good — Tri-County is taking a far more meaningful approach.

Tri-County runs its own COVID-19 website and virus data analysis. You can start by going to www.tchd.org, or by perusing reporter Quincy Snowdon’s story about the data in this week’s Sentinel.

On the Tri-County website, you can see a wide and growing variety of pandemic data made easily understandable and pertinent to whatever region in which you live. The website breaks down all kinds of things that make this virus pandemic much more real and understandable. It tells you how many people are in and out of the hospital, how many people have died in your community. Even more astounding, the website has an interactive map system that lets you see how prevalent the spread of the virus is — in your neighborhood.

For too many people, this virus thing is just a far-removed inconvenience. The Tri-County maps make it clear just how not far-removed this virus really is for most of us.

As of this week, there’s detailed information about testing that can give meaning to other important results. It’s detailed sites like these that will become the community barometer we need to check to see if a pandemic storm is coming. Everyone talks about arming teams of “investigators” to track down positive cases, and track down everyone that’s come in contact with one. Without the data Tri-County has set up, that can’t happen.

Being a researcher, Douglas understands that there can’t be too much information to guide unparalleled life-and-death decisions for millions of people. Like most scientists, the best solutions come from getting the same answer no matter how you look at the problem. Being a physician, Douglas is trying to break the news to us gently that there is no cure for what we’ve collectively got, and if we don’t treat this community disease right, the worst possibilities will become reality.

But the choice is really ours. More realistically, the hard choices belong to those we elect to make the rules.

This mess got much worse May 5 when local cracker barrel crumbs threatened to start a civil war if Tri-County health officials don’t back off life-saving rules and talk about mask-mandates.

“There is evidence of ‘public health order fatigue’ among some members of the public and some indication that ordering a potentially useful step such as face coverings would lead some who might otherwise be inclined to use them to not do so as an act of defiance,” Douglas said, like the patient doc that he is, according to a Sentinel Colorado story this week by reporter Kara Mason.

I’m not so patient. These nut jobs have been around these parts for a long, long time. Almost anything involving public health — like banning assault rifles and copies of the Ten Commandments hanging in public school classrooms, or promoting universal health care — sets off threats and a tsunami of Twitter trolls. It’s like any infection, you get used to it and you manage it. But you don’t let it run the show.

Mandate the masks and get compliance by handing out some Trump “beautiful” MAGA muzzles in front of ammo stores.

It’s reassuring to know we’ve got a really good doctor looking out for us when there seems to be no shortage of quacks in the White House and more than our fair share scattered across the state Capitol and local government offices in the region.

It’s overwhelming how much complicated and nuanced information decisions makers and everyone has to pay attention to right now. The best advice right now? Ask your doctor.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]