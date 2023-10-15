So,we need you to get your fair share of the Sentinel.

Here’s what that’s about.

A little more than a year ago, it became clear that the Sentinel was facing the fate threatening hundreds of newspapers across the country. The digital age and social media have made obsolete a business model that worked for generations.

The Sentinel had to change or fold. We chose change.

Since then, this 116-year-old newspaper has restructured as a non-profit corporation, guided by a board of directors you probably know and certainly trust.

The new owners of the Sentinel? That would be you, our community of readers, advertisers, critics and fans.

The Sentinel Board of Directors and our readers insist the Sentinel continue its century-long legacy of dependability. The Sentinel will continue to provide fact-based, non-partisan local news and features, hard-hitting editorials and critical information affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every day.

A free democracy can thrive only with a free press. The news we provide every day is critical to everyone who lives in the Aurora region. We don’t charge for our newspapers, access to our website or for twice-daily delivery of our e-mail E-ditions.

Everyone, no matter who they are or what they can afford, deserves access to the news and information they need.

Even those who don’t read the Sentinel benefit from our tireless work in holding officials accountable, ensuring the workings of our governments are transparent and that there is a place where propaganda, misinformation and disinformation is dispelled.

Now, we need for you to “do” your Share.

The Sentinel is unique in offering the community “Shares” of the news company, as a community asset not unlike the Green Bay Packers, also owned by the community it benefits.

For as little as $10, you can “share” the need to sustain and strengthen the Sentinel’s ability to provide you and everyone in the Sentinel community with the news, sports, investigations and cultural features we all need and want.

We need you to Share in this critical experiment, watched by journalism activists across the nation.

Click here to contribute now or for information about contributing to the Sentinel Shares Project by check.

Thanks for your support as a reader and as a fellow Sentinel Shareholder.

Or, just fill this out and follow the clicks and links.





Follow @EditorDavePerry on Threads, Mastodon, Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or dperry@SentinelColorado.com