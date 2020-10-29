LETTERS: Western Slope resident encourages return of wolf to Colorado

EDITOR: As a resident of the Western Slope I eagerly await the restoration of a viable population of wolves to our region. We have 17 million acres of public land and the largest herds of elk in North America. Chronic Wasting Disease is threatening the viability of those herds. Wolves kill mostly the sick and weak – leaving the others stronger and more productive.

Wolves and cattle don’t mix. However, after 25 years of wolf recovery in the northern Rocky Mountain states we have learned that only 1 out of 10,000 cattle per year are killed by wolves, and language in the ballot measure includes compensation. Many tools exist to separate livestock from our native suite of predators.

Hunters worried that wolves will reduce opportunities for harvest should look also to the northern states. Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming all have more elk now than in 1995 when wolves were reintroduced in that region. Incidentally, hunter success rates are unchanged.

I would encourage anyone interested in wolves and the conflicts surrounding this animal to consult CSU’s Center for Carnivore-Human Co-Existence. Their website contains unbiased information about the pros and cons, and mitigation, surrounding reintroduction of wolves into Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has stymied wolf recovery efforts for decades, repeatedly siding with the minority more interested in industry than wildlife. By voting YES on Proposition 114 politicians will be moved aside and policy implemented. We will restore ecological balance for today and future generations.

