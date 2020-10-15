LETTERS: Colorado needs to reelect Cory Gardner

EDITOR: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will keep their promises, support a job creating economy with tax cuts, deregulation, lower medicine prices, and increasing wages, better trade agreements and secure borders.

President Trump supports peace and freedom thru fair elections and a strong military. President Trump supports justice & law and order thru trained police and judges who interpret laws and US Constitution.

Donald Trump and his Senate approved judicial appointments will uphold the US Constitution with its separation of powers, checks and balances, Bill of Rights including the First Amendment Freedom of Speech and Religion and Second Amendment.

Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado is one of the hardest working, knowledgeable and effective senators and is a vital help in preserving the environment and good government for the USA and deserves to be reelected to the US Senate!

— Woody Watrous, via [email protected]