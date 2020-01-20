LETTER: Trump’s Iran missteps calls for mandatory congressional oversight

Our world is a dangerous place under the best of circumstances. Senator Bennet, Senator Gardner, and Congressman Neguse must not let President Trump’s personal animosity to Iran drag us into another War.

Trump has stated he wants to wind down our military presence in the Middle East. This is the opposite of that. Not only that, but it is a lying pretext for action against Iran and also a diversion from impeachment proceedings. This is a callous attempt to swing the nation in behind him, which so often happens in the event of War.

Our Congressional leaders must stand up against any presidential aggression against Iran! Trump has already engaged in assassination. They should sponsor or co-sponsor any legislation or referenda that would require Congressional approval prior to any military action!

–Mark Inglis via [email protected]