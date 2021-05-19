EDITORIAL: Stop GOP efforts to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and insurrection

History is unequivocal in revealing the dangers of those intent on working to rewrite history.

The worrisome cult followers of former President Donald Trump are the world’s contemporary example of that, and must be stopped.

Citizens here and across the nation do not need to doubt their own eyes, as well as vast, verifiable and competent reporting, and endless witnesses to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and insurrection. A growing number of Republican Trump-cult followers are intent on undermining the truth to further a dubious agenda that’s rife with peril.

Aurora is the home of one of the most credible and trusted witnesses to the chaos that day at the Capitol, Democratic Congressperson Jason Crow.

In a national Associated press report Monday, Crow recalled how he was “trapped with several other members of Congress in the upper gallery of the U.S. House that day while a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to beat down the doors to the chamber and stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.”

Astoundingly, some Republican members of Congress, fearful of the very real and provably violent wrath of Trump, his rabid and deluded followers and an uncontrolled cancer in the Republican Party, are actively downplaying or lying about what the entire world saw for themselves on Jan. 6.

“It was not an insurrection,” Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, a freshman Republican, said during a House hearing last week on whether to create a bi-partisan congressional probe into why the insurrection occurred and why security forces were unable to prevent and control the invasion. The Associated Press reported that Clyde ‘described the rioters as peaceful and said video of their presence in the Capitol didn’t look much different from a ‘normal tourist visit.’”

Clyde is not alone in a concerted GOP effort to gaslight each other and the nation into believing the insurrection wasn’t exactly what we all witnessed and now fear from the criminals called to action by Trump.

Republican Arizona Congressperson Paul Gosar tried to paint slain insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt as a martyr. Babbitt was shot dead by Capitol police as she and a mob of murderous thugs worked to break down doors inside the Capitol to get at lawmakers and legislative workers.

Appallingly, Colorado GOP Congressperson Ken Buck referred to the Capitol attackers as mere “knuckleheads” after the insurrection and has yet to retract the remarks or apologize for them. Colorado freshman GOP Congressperson Lauren Boebert infamously started her daily inflammatory tweets on Jan. 6 stating that “Today is 1776.” She has since relentlessly dismissed the reality of the Jan. 6 attack as a Democratic Party ploy to undermine GOP progress.

We agree with congresspersons like Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin and Republican Liz Cheney from Wyoming. Ruskin said GOP gaslighting is an “outrageous, Orwellian revisionist history.”

Cheney, recently ostracized for pushing back against Trump’s “big lie,” an attempt to undermine the 2020 election as faulty and rigged — without any proof from anywhere — also warned of the danger of what a growing majority of Republican officials are trying to do.

“The notion that this was somehow a tourist event is disgraceful and despicable,” Cheney told AP reporters. “And, you know, I won’t be part of whitewashing what happened on Jan. 6. Nobody should be part of it. And people ought to be held accountable.”

Rather than making a case against a comprehensive, credible and accountable investigation, Trump’s sycophants inadvertently make an inarguable case for it.

Residents across Colorado, and citizens across the nation, must press their congressional representatives to empower a bipartisan examination into what has already been revealed to be one of the darkest, most dangerous events in American history.