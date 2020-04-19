EDITORIAL: Wield science and facts against pandemic protestors and presidential pestilence

We are a society that hoards toilet paper for no good reason.

We gather in crowds during a deadly virus pandemic to protest being unable to gather in crowds.

We are led by a president whose daily word salads are flavored heavily with lies, inaccuracies and political vengeance.

We are struggling against a contagion we know relatively little about, which has the ability to infect millions of people without making them noticeably ill, while they unknowingly infect millions of others who become critically sick or die.

All this has created a calamity where there are only bad and worse choices for states, cities and individuals.

In the absence of competent national leadership, Colorado, Congress and states first need agreed upon principles that are realistically and scientifically sound. Those caveats must then become the touchstones for cooperative efforts among states to control the spread of COVID-19 and address the threats to personal and regional economics.

President Donald Trump continues to undermine efforts to control the spread of the virus and protect millions of Americans from potentially disabling disease and death, while overwhelming an already stressed medical infrastructure.

Last week, Trump claimed he had autocratic powers to drive a national response to a pandemic he clearly cannot grasp or fathom. The next day, he shirked desperately needed federal leadership and response, telling states to decide themselves when and how to end isolation and the economic disaster it’s caused.

Worse than useless in this national disaster, Trump has become an increasingly large part of the problem. Over the weekend, the president launched sadistic taunts targeting Democratic governors. He demanded they “reopen” states like Michigan, seized by the clearly uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Even for Trump, the move was a depraved stunt by a president who equates daily press conferences focusing on the pandemic to reality TV show promotions.

Trump is hardly the only leader fanning the flames of public hatred and ignorance. Here in Colorado, Republican state Rep. Patrick Neville — who is the GOP leader in the state House and hails from Highlands Ranch — has regularly taunted Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for pushing the state into closing schools and non-essential businesses. Polis has consistently made it clear Colorado had no other options in an effort to keep hospitals across the state from becoming overwhelmed.

Neville and others drew fire back on themselves this week after a Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reporter asked Polis how he felt about stay-home orders being equated to Nazi tactics. Polis, who is Jewish and lost family members to the Holocaust, became momentarily emotional about the accusation. Neville had called such orders “Gestapo” tactics when appearing on a local radio show in late March, when metro-area governments began closing businesses. Neville has since tried to persuade the media that he was referring to local orders as “Gestapo” in nature, not the state orders, which are essentially the same.

The comments by Neville and a handful of equally misguided Republicans show a gross ignorance of the complicated science that drives the response to the pandemic here and across the globe.

It’s why stipulated principles must be adopted, so states and communities can cooperate and plan to contain the spread of the virus until an effective vaccine can eradicate it.

These are the points that Trump, Neville and others like them evade:

The virus is so widespread and so prevalent across the nation that infection will continue for many months and possibly years without a cure or widespread vaccine.

Currently, the only way to control the virus is through social distancing and quarantine. That, however, will not eradicate it.

The rate of those sickened critically by the virus is so great that unchecked infection would quickly overwhelm the hospital infrastructure across the nation. That would create a medical calamity affecting not only virus victims, but almost every other American with medical issues.

The lack of testing technology, materials and availability are a key problem in controlling the identification of victims and spread of the virus. Despite deceitful rhetoric and assurances from Trump, there is a relative dearth of testing compared to the need in Colorado, and across the country.

Because the virus is easily and widely spread by people who show few or no symptoms, relying on fever and illness monitoring alone will not prevent the spread of the virus. It means nearly everyone must be tested, and some more than once, until vaccines and tests for immunity are widely available.

Ending or modifying social distancing, quarantines and closures must be based on sound scientific data and modeling analyzed by qualified experts, not politicians.

The protection of medical personnel treating potential virus victims must be paramount to protect the system as a whole and to reduce virus transmission. Front-line medical workers must be given whatever resources are required to minimize their risk of virus exposure.

As painful as closures and quarantines are, the wholesale collapse of the medical system and subsequent mass deaths is far worse.

Those and other stipulations must guide decisions whether to lift isolation mandates that have crippled the nation’s economy and caused the loss of jobs for tens of millions of Americans.

Astounding incompetence and mismanagement by Trump and some state governments endanger everyone. It is unthinkable that the federal government would abandon its responsibility to lead and coordinate the most difficult and dangerous crisis the nation has ever faced. Trump’s dereliction of duty is akin to Colorado allowing local metro cities to determine their own course of action. Such a move would sustain and perpetuate virus transmission at a dangerous rate for months to come.

If Trump won’t coordinate the isolation of population centers affected by a virus indifferent to state lines and his administration’s incompetence, then Congress and the states themselves must make pacts to align the response to the crisis.

States and cities that get this wrong, especially in the absence of effective testing, will become deadly breeding grounds for the virus and cause endless re-infection across the nation.

We respect Polis’ appeal to the best behavior and intentions of the public and his fellow political leaders. But given the malevolent rhetoric and actions of Trump and others like him, we all must stand strong and united to prevent the ill-informed and incompetent from making the loss of life and personal incomes worse than it already is. Efforts to contain the virus and re-open society must be coordinated and based on facts, science and nothing less.