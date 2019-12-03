Woman who died in Canon City house fire identified

COLORADO SPRINGS | Authorities have released the name of an elderly woman who died in a house fire in southern Colorado.

KRDO-TV reports firefighters called to a duplex in Canon City on Sunday morning encountered flames and smoke coming from the building and quickly extinguished the blaze. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the victim as 71-year-old Ingrid Heibel, who lived in the home.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but it appears to be accidental. No other structures were damaged.

Canon City is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

