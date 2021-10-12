Pilot killed in small plane crash in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION | Authorities say one person was killed in a small plane crash in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reports search crews with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office found the wreckage of the beech baron twin-engine plane in a remote area northeast of Grand Junction on Monday. The pilot was the only one onboard when the plane went down.

The plane took off from Blake Field in Delta County on Monday morning and was headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming. Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with the aircraft in the area of Castle Peak.

The pilot’s name has not been released.