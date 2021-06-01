Mother bear killed after attacking man in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Wildlife officials in Colorado have killed a mother bear after a man was attacked in his home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the homeowner noticed the door to his garage open Sunday around 11 p.m. when he encountered a bear and two cubs. The man stored birdseed and other attractants in the garage of his home in Steamboat Springs.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that the man tried to slowly back away when the mother bear attacked, causing severe lacerations to his head and legs. Officials said the man underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Wildlife officials, park rangers and other authorities responded to the home and quickly located the bear, which was killed and sent to a lab for necropsy. The cubs have not yet been found, but officials said they will be moved to a rehabilitation facility when captured.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Kyle Bond, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”