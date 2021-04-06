Man rescued from freezing sinkhole in Leadville

DENVER | A man is recovering after he fell 30 feet into a water- and ice-filled sinkhole in Leadville.

The Denver Post reports firefighter Alex Conlin with Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue rappelled into the hole Saturday to rescue the man, whose name and age have not been released.

Conlin used a ladder that was placed across the top of the hole as a support to lower himself and attach a safety line to the man so he wouldn’t sink into the water. The man was taken to a nearby airport, where a helicopter flew him to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

Conlin, who also was treated due to cold temperatures, said in a statement, “”Risk a lot to save a lot, risk a little to save a little, risk nothing to save nothing.”