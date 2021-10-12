Early winter storm brings snow to Colorado mountains

BILLINGS | An early winter storm is forecast to bring the first heavy snowfall of the season to portions of the U.S. Rocky Mountains this week.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued winter storm warnings for large areas of Wyoming and southern Montana. The warnings were in effect through midday Wednesday.

Central Colorado mountains are expected to see snowfall beginning this afternoon.

Up to 14 inches (0.36 meters meters) of snow was expected around Red Lodge, Montana, and Sheridan, Wyoming, with temperatures dropping well below freezing.

Winter weather advisories were issued for portions of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

In Aurora, the forecast calls for cooler temperatures and rain.