Backcountry skiers found dead near Silverton after avalanche

DENVER | Two backcountry skiers have been found dead after an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.

Crews were working Sunday to recover the bodies of the pair, who were reported missing the night before after heading out for a ski trip north of Silverton known locally as the Battleship, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The two were not immediately identified by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department. Their bodies were located by helicopter, near ski tracks and avalanche debris.

The deaths are the second and third of the ski season; the first was on Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says avalanche danger is considerable across the state.