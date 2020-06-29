7 killed in head-on vehicle collision on eastern Colorado highway

DENVER | Seven people died in a head-on collision crash on a highway in eastern Colorado, authorities said.

The Colorado State Patrol said the two trucks crashed Friday around 4:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 40 between Limon and Kit Carson in Cheyenne County.

A white Ford F-150 pickup truck towing a boat was attempting to pass a semi-truck heading in the same direction when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the department said.

The Ford truck burst into flames and all four people in the truck died, authorities said.

Four people were in the Chevrolet truck. Two of them died at the scene, another died en route to a hospital and the fourth person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter, authorities said.

The condition of the fourth person was not immediately known Saturday.