SNOW DAY: Avalanche work shuts down parts of Interstate 70

DENVER | Interstate 70 through Colorado’s mountains was closed in multiple locations Friday for avalanche control work as a winter storm brought heavy snow to the Rockies.

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned travelers to stay home until the work is done to avoid having to stop and wait for several hours whenever road crews need to trigger slides to try to keep the highway safe.

In Wyoming, road closures caused by natural avalanches and avalanche control work delayed the opening of schools in the Jackson area, which was also getting some more snow Friday.

Heavy snow is expected to continue through Saturday in Colorado’s central and northern mountains and in the southern Wyoming mountains.