Mystery drone sightings continue in Colorado, into Nebraska

DENVER | Authorities have confirmed reports of drone sightings in three more counties in northeast Colorado and at least one Nebraska county after nighttime drone flights in the region caused a national stir earlier this week.

Clusters of drones flying at night have remained a mystery to local law enforcement officials and residents seeking to learn the identities of the operators and the purpose of the flights, The Denver Post reported Friday.

Sheriff’s offices in Lincoln, Washington and Sedgwick counties have been getting calls this week about the unknown winged devices after initial reports came out of Phillips and Yuma counties, sheriffs said.

The drones reportedly have 6-foot wingspans and fly in grid-like patterns hundreds of feet in the air in groups of six to 10, authorities said.

No laws are being broken and shooting them out of the sky could break federal law, sheriffs said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army Forces Command said they do not have information about the aircrafts.