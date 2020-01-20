Massachusetts skier killed at Winter Park Resort

WINTER PARK | Authorities on Monday identified a skier from Massachusetts who died after he was found in some trees next to a ski run at a Colorado resort.

Fraser Winter Park Police said Monday that 25-year-old Francis Raymond Ermilio of Shrewsbury may have lost control while skiing down an intermediate run at Winter Park Resort and collided with several trees.

He was found unresponsive Saturday night about three hours after some friends had last seen him.

Police say Ermilio had head and facial trauma and he was later pronounced dead at Denver Health Clinic.