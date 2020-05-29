Newly returned Colorado lawmakers suspend work over protests

DENVER | Colorado leaders called for calm and unity and the Democratic-led state Legislature suspended its work in anticipation of more protests over the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody.

“To allow space for protests that we expect to continue on Friday and into the weekend, the House will not convene,” Rep. Alec Garnett, the House majority leader said Friday, three days after the Legislature reconvened after a 10-week hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Democrats said Friday the suspension was “in deference to the demands for police accountability” while condemning George Floyd’s death as “a senseless, gruesome act of police violence.”

On Thursday, hundreds gathered downtown and chanted outside the state Capitol; some protesters spray-painted graffiti and broke car windows. In other areas, police in riot gear fired gas canisters, used rubber bullets and walked in a phalanx through the streets. The protest briefly spilled onto Interstate 25, until police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock both denounced Floyd’s killing but said people should not resort to violence. Hancock said Denver police were not the enemy and appealed to people of all races to work together, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

“More than ever, we need to all pull together, because we can remake this world together, guided by equity and tolerance and justice,” he said.

Polis called it a “very sad night” for Colorado and criticized the vandalism as well as a driver seen in a video apparently trying to run over a protester after he fell off the hood of the driver’s SUV.

Earlier in the protest, gunfire outside the state Capitol sent people running. Most of the protesters already had left the area and were marching downtown. It was unclear if protesters were being targeted and no one was arrested, police spokesman Kurt Barnes said.

Workers cleaned the graffiti off the Capitol’s steps on Friday as the smell of tear gas lingered. A few blocks away, glass from broken windows littered the sidewalk outside a furniture store. Employee Fernando Martinez told KDVR-TV that he found rocks and broken tables inside and smaller items like pillows and a credit card machine gone.