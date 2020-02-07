Heavy snow, avalanche work close parts of Colorado’s I-70

1 of 3

DENVER | Portions of Interstate 70 through Colorado’s mountains were shut down Friday because of heavy snow and avalanche control work as a winter storm hit the Rockies.

A stretch of I-70 from the Denver area to the Eisenhower Tunnel was closed, cutting off access to the mountains. Despite all the fresh powder, Loveland Ski Area closed for the day because strong winds.

In Wyoming, road closures caused by natural avalanches and avalanche control work delayed the opening of schools in the Jackson area. Skiers still managed to show up early at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which got 16 inches of new snow in the previous 24 hours, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

Heavy snow is expected to continue through Saturday in Colorado’s central and northern mountains and in the southern Wyoming mountains.