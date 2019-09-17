Denver hiker missing on western Colorado’s Pyramid Peak

ASPEN | A search is being conducted in the western Colorado mountains for a 66-year-old Denver hiker who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Aspen Times reports that Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the man became separated from three others in his party as they descended Pyramid Peak. The man’s name was not released.

Burchetta says the missing man was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at about 13,000 feet (3,962 meters) elevation at the top of a saddle that leads to the northeast summit ridge.

He says officials planned to use a drone Tuesday to help with the search.

