Democrat Chris Hansen to succeed Lois Court in state Senate

DENVER | Denver Democratic state Rep. Chris Hansen has been chosen to serve the remaining year of former Sen. Lois Court’s four-year term in a district representing parts of Denver and Arapahoe counties.

Colorado Politics reports that Hansen was selected by a party committee Thursday. He won the appointment with 79% of the vote. Four other Democrats in the districts filed to fill the seat: Robert Messman, Olivia Miller, Maria Orms and Doug Williams.

Hansen was elected to the House in 2016 and is a member of the Joint Budget and House Appropriations committees.

Senate District 31 stretches from near the Denver-Aurora border at Havana Street into Glendale.

Court resigned effective Thursday after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

A vacancy committee will select a replacement to fill Hansen’s House seat.