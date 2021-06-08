Totally twisted: Landspout tornado weaves through Firestone area — VIDEO

VIDEO BY MOLLY SAUSAMAN/Special to The Sentinel

WELLINGTON | A landspout tornado weaved, bobbed and touched down northwest of Platteville, near Firestone, at about 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Denver Post reported some structures were damaged as the tornado plowed through the region.

“Thank you to all the spotters and your pictures of the tornado in SW Weld County,” NWS officials said in a tweet. “Initial indications show that it tracked roughly from north of Frederick to west of Platteville this afternoon.”

While hundreds of spotters posted photos and videos of the twister, NWS officials recommend anyone near a funnel take immediate shelter and safety prrecautions.

This video was taken by Molly Sausaman, commuting from Greeley to Wellington Monday afternoon.