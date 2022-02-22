Small jet goes off runway in Aspen, closing airport

1 of 4

ASPEN | A departing small jet went off the end of the runway at Aspen’s airport on Monday, leading to the closure of the Colorado ski resort community’s airport on a busy travel day.

No one was injured and it was not clear what caused the accident, which came at the end of the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, Aspen Pitkin County Airport director Dan Bartholomew said, The Aspen Times reported.

According to the website FlightAware, the plane, which appears to be a Hawker 800 business jet, was bound for Austin, Texas at the time.