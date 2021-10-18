Mountain region judge charged with felony menacing loses leadership job

DENVER | A mountain-area Colorado state judge was removed from his leadership position after being charged with felony menacing on Saturday.

Judge Mark Thompson, the chief judge for the 5th Judicial District, is accused of using a real or simulated weapon in an alleged July 25 menacing incident, which was investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, according to limited online court records.

The case was listed as suppressed from public view and documents detailing the allegations against Thompson were not immediately available. There was no written order explaining why the case had been suppressed. Such orders have been required in Colorado since May, The Denver Post reported.

A message left for Thompson’s lawyer was not returned Monday.

The online records show that a protection order was granted Saturday. They generally require people arrested to stay away from their alleged victim or victims.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright on Saturday appointed Judge Paul Dunkelman to serve as interim chief judge for the district, which includes Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties, while the criminal case against Thompson is pending.

Thompson is on planned paid time off and will resume his duties as a judge when he returns, judicial branch spokesperson Rob McCallum told The Post Sunday.