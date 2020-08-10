More homes on evacuation notice ahead of Colorado wildfire

GRAND JUNCTION | Residents living near a western Colorado wildfire have been told to be ready to evacuate as the blaze expands.

The Pine Gulch fire is burning in remote, rough terrain north of Grand Junction and had grown to more than 37 square miles (97 square kilometers) by Sunday, fire officials reported.

A small number of homes in the area were evacuated Saturday and more residents were put on notice Saturday night that they could have to leave immediately if the fire approaches.

The fire about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Grand Junction was started more than a week ago by lightning in remove and rough terrain in Mesa and Garfield counties.

Nearly 500 people are fighting the fire and authorities expected the blaze to spread at moderate to high rates on Sunday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a 24-hour air quality warning for northern Mesa County and southwestern Garfield County Sunday morning, warning that the areas would see moderate and heavy smoke. Residents who experience heavy smoke in their neighborhoods should stay inside.