Littleton woman wins $1 million Colorado vaccine sweepstakes No. 2

DENVER | Stephanie Ward of Littleton was announced as the second $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing winner yesterday at press conference with Gov. Jared Polis.

She said the decision to get the vaccine wasn’t clearcut.

“Initially, my family wasn’t in agreement with getting the COVID vaccine,” Ward said. “But we weighed the risks and benefits and ultimately, we decided the benefits outweighed any fears that we had.”

Colorado is among some states offering chances at lotteries in efforts to persuade hesitant or procrastinating people to take the shot.

“COVID is a very real thing and for myself and a lot of people, we’ve all had losses over this past year and time lost that we can’t take back with our loved ones,” she said. “Our hope in getting the COVID-19 vaccine is to get back to normalcy and protect our loved ones.”

Polis relentlessly asks the public to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“Whether it’s to protect your own health, travel again, see family, or maybe it’s to win a million dollars, there are so many reasons to get the lifesaving COVID vaccine,” Polis said. “From any free drive-thru options at one of Colorado’s six community vaccination sites, to your family doctor, or even the local CVS or Walgreens down the road, there are a variety of ways to get a shot today.”

The state has slated 3 more weekly lotteries through July 7. State residents 18 and older who receive the vaccine are automatically entered from shot registration information to win. Residents must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify for the final July 7 lottery.

For information, go to Frequently Asked Questions and official rules. Information is also available at ColoradoComebackCash.com and LaVacunaDelMillon.com to learn more about the $1 million and scholarship drawings.