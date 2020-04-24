Gov. Polis says details on ‘safer at home’ business opening coming Monday

DENVER | Gov. Jared Polis on Friday said extensive statewide guidelines and rules for allowing non-essential businesses to reopen will be forthcoming Monday.

This week, Polis said he would remove statewide stay-at-home requirements and instead move toward “safer at home,” voluntary guidelines, allowing many businesses to reopen.

Polis, speaking on a video conference call with reporters, said he expects retail businesses and personal services to come back slowly and under specific guidelines. Next week, retail businesses can open only for “curbside” sales.

Meanwhile, Weld County officials said they would permit opening of businesses with few restrictions, prompting Polis to say the state would likely intervene if Weld County businesses were operating dangerously.

Denver has taken a different tact, saying they will continue stay-at-home orders through May 8. It’s unclear whether the state’s largest health authority, Tri-County, which oversees Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties, will also continue or end closures and restrictions. Jefferson and Boulder counties have aligned themselves with Denver.

Polis implored residents to wear masks everywhere in public outside the home but made clear the state would not mandate masks for the public. Polis said he does support local jurisdictions mandating mask wearing. Wheat Ridge has imposed such restrictions.

The governor said the novel coronavirus will “be with us” for a long time. “We can’t stamp it out.” He said social distancing and mask wearing will become a part of our routine lives for the foreseeable future.

“We’re going to be a mask-wearing culture,” Polis said.

He also cautioned residents not to head to regional mountains, parks and trails, despite inviting spring weather this weekend. He said Colorado residents should “recreate within 10 miles of their homes.” He added that the state may begin enforcement of that regulation, although he didn’t detail how it might be done.