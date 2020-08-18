Four large wildfires still burning in Colorado in hot, dry weather

By
THE SENTINEL
-
66
Fire crews work to battle the Grizzy Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon in the afternoon after the fire initially started Monday on Interstate 70, near Glenwood Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP)

DENVER  |  Four large wildfires continue to burn in Colorado in hot and dry weather, including one that has grown to 136 square miles north of Grand Junction.

The lightning-sparked Pine Gulch Fire burning in remote, rough terrain since July 31 was still just 7 percent contained as of Tuesday, while the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs was at 39 square miles with no containment. A 57-mile  stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed for over a week because of that fire.

Two newer fires were also burning in northern Colorado. The Williams Fork Fire has grown to 10.4 square miles in a remote area near Fraser. It is burning trees killed by beetles about two decades ago and is believed to be human-caused.

Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire, 15 miles  southwest of Red Feather Lakes, has burned 19.3 square miles  in heavy timber stands in rugged terrain. Its cause is under investigation.

