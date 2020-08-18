Four large wildfires still burning in Colorado in hot, dry weather

DENVER | Four large wildfires continue to burn in Colorado in hot and dry weather, including one that has grown to 136 square miles north of Grand Junction.

The lightning-sparked Pine Gulch Fire burning in remote, rough terrain since July 31 was still just 7 percent contained as of Tuesday, while the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs was at 39 square miles with no containment. A 57-mile stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed for over a week because of that fire.

Two newer fires were also burning in northern Colorado. The Williams Fork Fire has grown to 10.4 square miles in a remote area near Fraser. It is burning trees killed by beetles about two decades ago and is believed to be human-caused.

Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire, 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes, has burned 19.3 square miles in heavy timber stands in rugged terrain. Its cause is under investigation.