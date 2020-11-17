Fires put X-mas tree cutting on hold in 2 national forests

DENVER | Those looking to cut down their own Christmas trees in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests will have to wait a bit longer because the areas were affected by three large wildfires.

Donna Nemeth, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, tells The Denver Post that crews are still evaluating cutting locations in the aftermath of the Williams Fork, East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires, which burned more than 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers).

“Their process is still in the works, and they don’t have an answer just yet,” Nemeth said. “When you buy your permit, they give you a map of the locations where you can go in and legally cut. Until they identify if they are going to open it up for safe Christmas tree cutting, and where those areas are, they can’t purchase a permit.”

The Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests generally lie along the Continental Divide from Jefferson County to the Wyoming border, excluding Rocky Mountain National Park.

Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale at a number of other national forests in the state.