Elderly cyclist attacked, robbed in Longmont dies

LONGMONT | Authorities in Longmont say an elderly man who was knocked off his bicycle and robbed has died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The 71-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was biking near the Longmont Recreation Center when he was attacked the evening of Nov. 5, The Times-Call reported. He died Monday.

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved, but police released photos captured by area store surveillance cameras, and three men are pictured in one image. Police also have video of a suspect using the victim’s credit card and getting rid of his cellphone.

Police posted on Facebook that someone was seen riding a green Bridgestone bike taken from the victim.

Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur said investigators do not know what happened before the attack, and they are asking that witnesses come forward.

“It’s unusual for Longmont,” he said. “We generally do not have random assaults in our community. … This is a safe town.”