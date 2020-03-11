Drive-thru COVID-19 virus testing center opens at Lowry

1 of 7

AURORA | A drive-thru COVID-19 virus testing system went live on the Lowry Campus Wednesday morning to a long line of potential victims waiting in cars for tests.

“We don’t want red tape to get in the way of people getting tests or the treatment that they need,” Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday during an announcement the he would invoke a state of emergency to help Colorado react to an imminent COVID-19 virus spread. “That’s why I’m proud to announce that the department of public health and environment will be opening up a drive-up lab at our facility in Lowry to test anyone who has a note from their doctor stating that they need testing.”

Polis stressed the requirement of a doctor’s order to utilize the drive-thru lab, which will only be available at the Lowry facility.

At approximately 10 a.m. on the testing site’s inaugural day, cars had already lined up at CDPHE to get tested with a mouth swab for COVID-19.

Those getting tested needed a doctor’s note stating they were possibly infected with the virus.

Two stations were set up, one where health officials were taking personal information, followed by a station where the patients were given mouth swabs to test for the infection.