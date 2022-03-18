Colorado Springs woman charged after teen dies of overdose in class

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado woman is facing a federal drug charge after a teenage girl overdosed on fentanyl and died in her high school classroom.

Alexis Wilkins, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. She is represented by federal public defenders, who do not comment on cases.

Prosecutors say Wilkins sold fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine, to two teenage girls at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Dec. 2. The girls took the drug to Mitchell High School the following day and shared it with a third teenager.

According to court documents, investigators believe the third teen snorted a crushed fentanyl pill in a school bathroom. At the end of class, a teacher found her unresponsive and foaming at the mouth. The El Paso County coroner’s office determined the teen died of fentanyl intoxication.

Investigators say Wilkins told them she is unemployed but had been selling the pills for about six months. She faces 20 years to life in prison if she is convicted.