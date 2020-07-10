Colorado Springs police investigate comments on demonstration video

COLORADO SPRINGS | Police in Colorado Springs are conducting an internal investigation of an officer accused of calling for protesters to be killed in comments during a live social media broadcast.

News channel KRDO-TV notified the Colorado Springs Police Department last week it received a tip about commentary posted during a video stream of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city, The Gazette reports.

Demonstrators blocked Interstate Highway 25 for about 30 minutes while calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

The tip alleged a Colorado Springs police sergeant used the pseudonym Steven Eric when posting comments including, “KILL THEM ALL.”

Another post on the Facebook page included photos of the protest calling the Black Lives Matter organization a “terrorist.”

The Facebook account has since been deleted.

Department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik would not confirm the accused officer’s name. The officer is on vacation and will be interviewed upon returning, he said.

The department initiated an internal affairs investigation into the alleged comments, which were “inappropriate and unprofessional” and do not reflect the department’s values, Sokolik said.

The officer would be “subject to discipline” contingent on the investigation’s findings, he said.