Colorado reopens part of I-70 closed by wildfire

DENVER | Colorado officials reopened a stretch of Interstate 70 Monday after a wildfire forced it to close for two weeks.

A wildfire that ignited on Aug. 10 shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum in western Colorado, the longest-ever closure for that section of the heavily trafficked east-west corridor, the Denver Post reported.

The state Department of Transportation said drivers still need to go slower than normal and should expect closures during bad weather.

“Even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides, debris flows or rock slides in the burn area,” transportation officials said in a statement.

Drivers also can’t stop at the rest areas throughout the canyon because of falling rocks and other hazards. Officials anticipate future closures along the route to repair infrastructure.

The Grizzly Peak has burned about 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) and is about 30% contained as of Sunday.