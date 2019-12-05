Boiler explosion kills worker at Canon City prison

COLORADO SPRINGS | An investigation is underway after a worker died in a boiler explosion at a prison in southern Colorado.

KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs reports the worker, whose name has not been released, was killed at the Fremont Correctional Facility on Wednesday when the boiler had a “catastrophic failure,” according to the Canon City Fire Protection District.

No other details about the blast have been released.

Dean Williams, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, says the department is devastated by the death.