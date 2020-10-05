Body of girl found in Grand Junction irrigation canal after search

GRAND JUNCTION | A body believed to be that of a missing 3-year-old girl was found Sunday in an irrigation canal in western Colorado, authorities said Sunday.

The girl was reported missing Saturday after she is believed to have wandered off from her home, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Extensive searches were conducted late Saturday and early Sunday. Authorities then decided to drain the Grand Valley Irrigation Co. canal after detectives found evidence that the girl, identified by authorities by her first name, Adelesia, had been near it, The Daily Sentinel reported. The crew of a Centurylink helicopter assisting the search spotted something in the canal, which led to the discovery of the body on Sunday, The Daily Sentinel reported.

The name of the girl found would be released by the coroner’s office once her identity is confirmed, the sheriff’s office said.