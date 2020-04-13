AG Weiser, Cobalt holding virtual town meeting Tuesday to address loss of abortion rights during pandemic

AURORA | Attorney General Phil Weiser will join abortion advocates Tuesday for a virtual town hall to discuss abortion access, recently rolled back in some other states.

Coloradans still have access to abortion clinics during the pandemic, but Weiser recently joined with about 20 other state attorneys general to challenge a recent abortion restriction in Texas.

There, officials banned abortions along with medical procedures deemed non-essential, except for cases in which the life of the mother is at risk, according to news reports. Other states have limited abortion access during the pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take up the case within the next week.