4-year-old dies after finding gun, shooting self in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | A 4-year-old child has died after finding a gun in a car outside a Colorado marijuana dispensary and accidentally shooting themselves, police said.

The Gazette reports that the child’s mother and a younger sibling were in the car at the time of the shooting Tuesday, and the father was in the store in Manitou Springs, a resort city just outside Colorado Springs.

The child died at the scene, and the 25-year-old mother and 26-year-old father were arrested on a charge of criminally negligent child abuse that resulted in death. No other information about what led to the shooting has been released.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is urging gun owners to teach gun safety to everyone around them and secure their firearms.