Colorado eatery receives $1,100 ‘Shock & Claus’ customer tip

FORT COLLINS | The staff of a Colorado restaurant received a joyful bit of “Shock and Claus” when patrons left a holiday card with a cash tip of $1,100.

A group of 11 men left the card and money at Butters AM Eatery in Fort Collins Saturday, The Coloradoan reported.

Manager Lucia Morales said the card read, “We hope this makes your holiday season extra special! Shock & Claus 2019.”

Morales divided the windfall between the 12 staff members, giving each employee about $91, she said.

The large tip was a part of Shock and Claus, a national movement encouraging friends to eat out during the holiday season and each tip $100, said Tom Schachet, who coordinated the breakfast at Butters.

This is Schachet’s third year coordinating a Shock and Claus meal, he said.

“We just hope to make someone’s holiday a bit easier,” Schachet said. “I picture someone being able to do something extra, take a little vacation or buy some new gifts.”