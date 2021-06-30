Top Colorado court expands access to internal police probes

FORT COLLINS | Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled that people requesting completed internal investigations by law enforcement under state open records law don’t need to ask for a “specific, identifiable incident” in order to get the documents, The Coloradan reports.

Monday’s 5-2 ruling removes a significant barrier for requesters of information under a 2019 law that made completed internal affairs investigations into alleged police misconduct public records.

It follows a Coloradoan investigation that showed law enforcement agencies refused public records requests because the law required the requestor to refer to a specific incident.

The Coloradoan revealed that an unknown number of reports were inaccessible under the law, frustrating efforts by the public, the media and government watchdogs to learn how police are policing themselves.

The Supreme Court upheld a district court ruling involving a refusal by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to provide a criminal defendant with internal investigation records about deputies involved in the defendant’s case. The defendant didn’t request information about a specific incident.

A 2021 bill awaiting Gov. Jared Polis’ signature would remove the words “specific, identifiable” from the language of the law in a bid to increase transparency, according to the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.