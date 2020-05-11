Polis touts progress in reducing virus infection, outlines plans to allow camping, recreation

DENVER | Gov. Jared Polis said Monday the state has made consistent progress toward flattening the curve of new COVID-19 cases and announced a timeline to consider opening more of the economy.

The governor’s plans include possibly allowing more travel for outdoor recreation. Polis said state parks can now open for camping May 12 — by reservation only — if host counties allow it. State authorities are also slated on May 25 to consider allowing some downhill skiing resorts to resume operations for spring skiing.

But Polis cautioned that the pandemic is far from over.

The Aurora region and state government remain under a “safer at home” rule that encourages — but does not order — Coloradans to keep social distancing and staying home as much as possible.

Near 1,000 deaths are linked to the novel coronavirus, with almost 20,000 cases were confirmed in Colorado as of Monday. Polis said the actual number is likely up to four times higher.

Polis said state government will consider the fate of restaurants on May 25 as well. Currently, in-person dining at restaurants is still prohibited in Aurora and much of the state, although businesses observing social distancing protocols can open for take-out and delivery orders.

“These are not potential opening days, these are days when we have more data and can make the call,” Polis said of the reopening timeline.

He said the actual reopening dates will depend on whether the virus’ spread accelerates again during the recent relaxing of rules. State health officials have begun tracking the rate of infection during the safer-at-home period. Polis said that data isn’t yet available but will be key to eventual decisions.

But he cautioned that, if the virus does resume spreading quickly, all of Colorado could find itself under another stay-at-home order.

A Castle Rock restaurant that opened for full service on Mother’s Day in defiance of state rules banning in-person dining was ordered closed by state health officials on Monday.

A video posted by Colorado Community Media showed C&C Coffee and Korean Kitchen packed with people Sunday sitting at tables and waiting close together in line at the counter while others lined up outside for a chance to get inside the eatery.

Except for one person wearing a mask, the scene and the din of people talking appeared like just another busy day at any restaurant before the government limited eateries to all but take out service to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Polis said Monday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has indefinitely revoked the license of the restaurant, effectively shutting it down.

Polis said the restaurant was only hurting the effort Coloradans are making to prevent the virus’ spread and to fully reopen the economy.

“When people see videos of people packed into a restaurant, with no social distancing and no masks, people feel less safe, and the widespread economic pain will be prolonged,” Polis said.

He called some business owners, apparently referring to cafe owners Jesse and April Arellano, “irresponsible” and endangering public health “out of their own anti-science views or ideological views.”

If the owners refuse to comply, further legal action would be taken against the restaurant that could include the revocation of its license, the Tri-County Health Department, which covers the Aurora region and Castle Rock, said in a statement.