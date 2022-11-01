Polis advises boosting funding for education, public safety and reserves in 2023 budget

DENVER | Gov. Jared Polis announced his annual budget proposal Tuesday, notably allocating more money to Colorado classrooms and preserving General Fund reserves ahead of a potential recession.

“…This budget doubles down on the work to make our state more affordable, safer, cleaner, and better prepared for a natural disaster or financial rainy day,” Polis said in a statement.

The 2023-24 budget request proposes increasing per-student funding by $861, which is calculated to be about $19,000 per classroom of 22 children. It also includes $325 million so that all four-year-olds in the state can attend preschool for free beginning in August.

“That’s going to be I feel transformative in education,” Polis said of universal preschool in a Tuesday meeting with The Sentinel.

In K-12 schools, Polis proposes increasing investment, which he says is even more important given the pandemic’s impact on student test scores.

“The pandemic has been devastating for students, especially in mathematics, where we saw significant drops in our fourth and eighth grade math scores,” he wrote in a letter to state lawmakers, who will ultimately be tasked with passing an annual budget. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to tackle this issue head-on by ensuring that every school district adopts high-quality instructional materials and training, while investing in additional supports that can close critical opportunity gaps and get every student back on track to math proficiency as soon as possible.”

Another $8.4 million is proposed for school safety enhancements for schools across the state, along with $6 million more for the “I Matter” program providing free counseling visits for young people and a $92 million investment in special education services.

In higher education, Polis plans to limit tuition increases to 4%, which he calls special attention to given that inflation is up over 8%. The proposal puts $86 million of general fund money into student financial aid, along with increasing scholarship money.

In his budget, Polis also proposes a second public safety package, which would total $42 million. More than $12 million, which would be spent over two years, is meant to prevent and prosecute auto theft through increasing “resources for technology solutions, law enforcement task forces focused on auto theft, and support for district attorneys in communities with high rates of auto theft.”

In all, the request is $16.7 billion, a reduction of 5.9% from the current budget. Polis proposes again maintaining at 15% general fund reserve.

“This reserve amount aligns with the need experienced over the major economic recessions in 2001 and 2008, which both hit four budget cycles and reduced General Fund revenues by more than 16%,” Polis says in the proposal. “Maintaining a 15% reserve for a future rainy day is critical to helping the state weather the next major downturn and preventing cuts to education, healthcare, and other core services.”

The state budget is actually set by the Colorado Legislature, compiled by the Joint Budget Committee. Should both the state House and Senate be controlled by Democrats, as is now the case, coordination with Democratic Gov. Polis would be likely.