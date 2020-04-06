Gov. Polis slated to address all of Colorado Monday at 6:30 p.m.

AURORA | As some models seem to suggest Colorado has hit a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis is, for the first time since taking office, addressing the state on Monday.

The address will be broadcasted across the state beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Polis last asked Coloradans to wear cloth masks when they leave their homes, a measure that could help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday afternoon, the state reported nearly 5,000 cases, more than 900 people hospitalized and 140 deaths across the state. There have been 37 outbreaks in Colorado residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research component of the University of Washington, predicts that Colorado reached the “peak of the curve” on Saturday, given that social distancing measures are practiced until August 4. A bevy of variables affect the outcome of the pandemic in Colorado. Health officials believe relaxing social distancing measures too soon could drive up the number of cases again.

That analysis predicts the U.S. as a whole will reach a peak next week.

Colorado’s stay-at-home order is currently in effect until April 11, but Polis has suggested that he may extend it, based on public health modeling.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock extended the order until April 30 for the city and county of Denver and bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve customers until at least May 11.