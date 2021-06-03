Colorado adds $50,000 scholarships to its vaccine incentives

DENVER | Colorado will give $50,000 scholarships to 25 students who have received COVID-19 vaccinations in another incentive to get as many state residents vaccinated as possible.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis told a news conference Wednesday that Colorado resident students ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one vaccine dose are eligible.

The Denver Post reports that those chosen in random drawings starting next Monday will receive the money in CollegeInvest funds that generate interest. They can use their scholarships in the post-secondary educational institution of their choice, including colleges and technical, occupational and credential programs both inside and outside Colorado.

Five winners will be chosen each week through July 9. No one has to register for the drawings, and residents can check their vaccination records on the Colorado Immunization Information System database.

Polis previously unveiled a lottery to reward a total of five vaccinated residents $1 million each to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. The first drawing is Friday. Money for the scholarship and lottery programs comes from federal coronavirus relief funds.

Several U.S. states, including Maryland, Ohio, New York and Oregon, have introduced vaccine-incentive lotteries. Ohio also is offering four-year scholarships to an in-state public university, including room and board, to five residents ages 12 to 17.