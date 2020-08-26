Owner of Colorado Springs newspaper launches Denver new website

DENVER | Clarity Media Group, publisher of The Gazette of Colorado Springs and other news outlets, says it is launching an online, subscription-based daily focusing on Denver metropolitan area news, statehouse coverage and investigative journalism.

The Denver Gazette will begin publication on Sept. 14, Denver-based Clarity Media announced Wednesday. Clarity Media is owned by Colorado billionaire Philip Anschutz and purchased The Gazette in Colorado Springs in 2012.

Ryan McKibben, Clarity Media’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the company had “long considered publishing a Denver newspaper.”

“This the ideal time to launch a next-generation newspaper that will satisfy a growing demand for trustworthy, locally-owned journalism,” McKibben said.

The Denver Gazette will have more than 50 staff and contributors and will be led by publisher Chris Reen and editor Vince Bzdek, Clarity Media said. Bzdek also is editor of The Gazette in Colorado Springs Gazette and the Clarity Media-owned Colorado Politics.

Clarity Media also publishes OutThere Colorado, which focuses on the state’s outdoors, and the Washington Examiner.