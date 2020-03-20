Company offers free banners to metro restaurants still open during coronavirus pandemic

AURORA | In order to aid the cause for restaurants that remain open for take out or delivery meals during the coronavirus pandemic that has closed the dining rooms of every eatery in Colorado, a local company is seeking to help with free signage.

On a first come, first served basis, imageimpressions.com issued an offer Friday to create a free informational poster in English or Spanish for restaurants to help them bring attention to the fact they are open and serving.

Call 303-308-9444 to order one free poster, which will be available for pick up at 6805 Broadway in Denver, just off I-25 and West 70th Avenue. Stock is limited.

Imageimpressions describes itself as a locally owned bilingual full-service printing and advertising company that has been in business since 1999.