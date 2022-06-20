Aurora seeking resident, industry representatives for city oil and gas regulatory committee

AURORA | Residents interested in advising the Aurora City Council on oil and gas topics are being invited to apply for an opening on the city’s Oil and Gas Advisory Committee.

The 11-member committee includes five residents without prior industry experience, three surface property owners and three oil-and-gas representatives.

Its purpose according to a city press release is to “provide advice and recommendations to the City Council and staff regarding oil and gas development within the city … and to provide an educational forum for the oil and gas industry, residents, surface owners and other stakeholders to discuss benefits and impacts of industry activity within the city.”

The release says applicants should be Aurora residents interested in oil and gas but not currently or formerly trained or employed by the industry.

In addition to the citizen opening, the city is also seeking one industry representative to serve on the committee, who must be registered to vote in Colorado and work for a state-registered company that is actively exploring or producing oil or gas in Aurora.

Interested applicants may call Tristen Sheptock at 303-739-7094 or complete an application at AuroraGov.org/Boards. Applications received after July 6 will be kept on file for a year in case there are future vacancies.