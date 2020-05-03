Adams County to award $35,000 grants to small businesses suffering from pandemic crisis

AURORA | Qualifying small businesses in Adams County that have suffered losses from COVID-19 social distancing may be eligible for grants up to $35,000.

Adams County, through its Community & Economic Development Department, is making the money available to “retain jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the county.

Businesses must have a physical location and address within unincorporated Adams County or the cities of Northglenn, Brighton, Federal Heights or Bennett. Adams County portions of Aurora do not qualify, according to the criteria.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community,” Adams County Commissioner Mary Hodge said in a statement. “This program can help small business owners financially in their time of need, and those owners can then provide support to their employees until our economy is stabilized.”

The money for the Small Business Stabilization Program comes from the Community Development Block Grant, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

As layoffs and unemployment claims have skyrocketed across the state, the program specifically focuses on retaining jobs during the crisis caused by the virus.

Adams County has released the following criteria:

The business must have 1-25 full-time employees (FTEs) and been operating as of Feb. 12, 2019.

The business must have a physical establishment and address within unincorporated Adams County; the cities of Northglenn, Brighton, or Federal Heights; or the Town of Bennett.

Businesses with more than one physical location may apply for the grant program for one location only.

The business must have experienced a loss of revenue due to Public Health Orders enacted for COVID-19.

The business owner must demonstrate how the grant will retain jobs – at least one full-time equivalent job (1,750 hours annually) or two permanent part-time jobs (at least 875 hours each annually) for individuals whose households earn 80% of the Area Median Income or less, as specified on the Small Business Stabilization Program website.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate they were unable to obtain federal Small Business Administration assistance or did not receive enough assistance.

Awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis and in proportion to the contribution made from the contributing jurisdiction.

The award amount will be determined based on the demonstrated need, up to $35,000.

Businesses can apply for a small business grant beginning Monday at noon. Businesses can call 720-523-6200 or email [email protected] for more information about the grants.