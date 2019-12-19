Canvas Credit Union donates $60K to settle school lunch bills for Aurora impoverished families

AURORA | Santa came early this year for some Aurora families saddled with unpaid school lunch bills.

Canvas Credit Union officials presented Aurora Public Schools with a check for about $60,000 Wednesday, the total amount of lunch debt held by families in APS’ Title I schools.

As The Sentinel reported last week, district Title I schools such as Laredo Elementary School and Aurora West College Preparatory Academy have the district’s highest concentrations of impoverished students and receive federal funding.

Many families there receive free lunches due to low incomes, and many more receive reduced-price lunches, said Canvas Credit Union President and CEO Todd Marksberry.

So Marksberry cut a check for almost $60,000 and paid off the lunch debts in all 18 Title I schools in the district.

“We’re deeply involved in our communities, and we wanted to find a way to make a difference that really mattered,” Marksberry said.

Canvas Credit Unions dot the Front Range. There’s one branch in Aurora, he said.

Marksberry cut the check and stopped at Lansing Elementary School, a Title I school near Del Mar Park in North Aurora, for a photo opportunity Wednesday afternoon with APS Superintendent Rico Munn.