CAN DO: ‘Canstruction’ project at the Aurora Stanley offers eye candy and food bank staples

AURORA | The Stanley Marketplace has made feeding the hungry an art form.

The Stanley has turned 20,000 canned goods into seven different sculptures, on display throughout the holidays.

The art exhibit and competition, aptly named Canstruction Colorado, is sponsored by We Don’t Waste, a nonprofit focused on feeding the hungry. All the food used in the sculptures will be donated after the exhibit ends, to local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Sculptures were designed and built by area architectural and engineering firms.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to raise awareness about hunger, food insecurity and food waste, which are big problems in our community,” said Arlan Preblud, founder and executive director of We Don’t Waste. “Canstruction is a great way to examine these serious subjects while engaging people with an exciting installation that combines art, architecture, and fun.”

The stacked-can sculptures are contained to eight feet long, wide and tall, and can not be assembled with any glue or permanent bonding material. Builders are permitted the use of tape, fishing line, velcro and rubber bands.

There is no shortage of variety or creativity in these wintery and snowy themed structures. The likes of Chilly Willy can be found just outside the interior entrance to the Hangar at The Stanley – and if you happen to enter through the main south entrance, you’ll be welcomed by a snow plow and a few steps further, a bomb cyclone.

The builders were given 12 hours, Nov. 15, to complete their structures, and as of 3:30 pm that afternoon, some were finished and others were racing against the clock.

“We love hosting events that make our visitors happy while having a positive impact on our community,” said Ally Fredeen, general manager of Stanley Marketplace. “Canstruction aligns with who we are at our core by bringing people together and creating something meaningful.”

The installations will be on display through Jan. 30, 2020, and visitors can vote on their favorite sculpture by donating $1 to We Don’t Waste, through Venmo or on the We Don’t Waste website.